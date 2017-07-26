Emmanuel Tobi Komolafe popularly known

as Komos one of the fastest growing Nigerian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, RnB and Pop Artiste, trilled the audience with a live performance today in the studio.

Komos is a Native of Osun state and a graduate of Computer and info. Science at Lead City University Ibadan with (BSC), Komos is out to “change the world” with his music, setting his sights not only on the local scene but the international scene as well with his new single titled “SLOW MOTION“.

In his own words “my major inspiration comes from God” and wants to not only entertain but inspire and teach with his songs. Music was produced by Colli Yankee.

#WakeupNigeria: Young singer Komos, trills audience with live performance. WATCH