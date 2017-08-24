Don’t worry about making drastic changes just yet. A few small tweaks will help you curb bloating and slim your midsection the healthy way — no dietary restrictions or crazy workouts required.
Perfect Your Posture
Straighten up and your figure look better right away because when your posture is good, you’re automatically engaging and toning your stomach muscles.
Brew Some Coffee
Caffeinated coffee is a natural (mild) diuretic, which helps you de-puff by eliminating excess water in the body. Java’s stimulating effects also keep things moving in your gut. The regular bowel movements help with a flatter belly.
Power Up Your Breakfast
Add low-fat milk to your morning cereal and you may have a belly-busting win. Diets high in calcium-containing foods have been linked with healthier body weight. Plus, the minerals found in dairy products — calcium, potassium and magnesium — can help to counterbalance bloat-inducing sodium.
Turn to the “Pros”
Probiotics are ‘good’ bacteria that help your digestive system break down food, preventing the gastrointestinal issues that can keep you from having a flat stomach.
Walk It Off
Try to squeeze in a 30-minute walk daily. The simple boost in metabolism will help you burn waistline fat more efficiently. And if you want to work out, skip those gadgets that promise “miraculous abs in minutes.”
Give Up Gum
Because chewing forces you to swallow more puff-producing air, it can also keep you from squeezing into your skinny jeans, explain researchers at the American College of Gastroenterology. If you need to freshen your breath, you’re better off sucking on a mint.
