Former Mr. Nigeria, Bryan Okwara, has revealed that due to his good looks, women don’t take him seriously.

Speaking with TS Weekend, Okwara said:

“My biggest challenge is for God to give me the strength not to be a lady’s man.

There is something you need to understand about being a lady’s man. Yeah, you are a lady’s man and you can’t run away from it, it is something nature has endowed you with.

But there is a flip-side and it is that people tend to stereotype you and hardly take you seriously. Any woman that walks into your life will just say ‘oh Bryan, we have seen your type before; are you not a fine boy?’

And you are like ‘what do you mean by that?’ It is a good thing that you walk into a room and every woman is ogling, but there are people that actually see the other side of life and attach importance and value to relationships, and they will not really like that after a while.

I want people to like me for who I am and not judge the book by its cover.”