Alleged side chick of Tonto Dikeh‘s estranged husband, Rosaline Meurer is still waxing strong after she was alleged to be the cause of Tonto Dikeh’s marriage break.

According to the Nollywood actress who shared a picture of herself flashing her skin in a thigh high slit dress, some women fear the fire while some women simply become the fire.

She wrote:

“Some women fear the fire while some women simply become the fire” 😉 #everythingrosy #rosykisses #QueenOfAllQueens👑

“some women fear the fire while some become the fire”– Rosaline Meurer