Thousands of farmers have benefited from the commercial agriculture programme assisted by the world bank in Nigeria.

In Lagos, the 13th implementation support mission of the programme talked about the agenda for the wrap-up of the programme in Nigeria.

The Lagos state ministry of agriculture and rural development believes more commercial farmers in the state have been empowered to grow produce for export to the international market.

The programme was targeted at women and youths.

Lagos state agriculture ministry believes the state has been able to improve the value chain through disbursement in the areas of poultry, Aquaculture, rice farming and other staples.

World Bank wraps up commercial Agriculture project in Nigeria