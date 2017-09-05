World leaders condemn North Korea’s latest Nuclear weapon test

Reactions have continue to trail successfully tested nuclear weapon by North Korea, most of

them condemnations as expected.

In his usual manner, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted his reactions calling North Korea a rogue nation, and says South Korea is finding out that Pyongyang doesn’t understand appeasement.

He added that the test is a threat to the United States.

His words were echoed by UK foreign Minister Boris Johnson who says the nuclear test is reckless and could spell a new order of threat.

And the United States has also threatened a massive military response to any attack on the United States or its allies after North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reveals Washington was not looking for the “total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea.

