WORLD NEWS AT SIX



MONDAY, AUGUST 7TH, 2017

SIX O’CLOCK





RIVERS: KIDNAP

The Rivers state police command has confirmed the rescue of three commuters reportedly abducted in Emohialocal government area of rivers state earlier today.

Confirming the rescue, spokesman of the command Nnamdi Omoni said the passengers were travelling in a commercial bus through Port Harcourt when they were attacked by hoodlums.

According to him, the rescued victims are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

POLICE: ANAMBRA SHOOT OUT

And a tiny ray of hope is shining through Anambra state as the police say they have arrested suspects allegedly involved in the killing of worshippers at a catholic church in the state.

The state governor, Willie Obiano, confirmed the development to newsmen. The governor had vowed that those behind the attack will be made to face the law.

NHRC: ANAMBRA

Nigerians are still condemning the killing of worshippers at a catholic church in Anambra by an unknown gunman.

Acting executive secretary, National Human Rights Commission, OtiOvrawah, described the killing as unacceptable, adding that there was no justification for it.

Ovrawah noted that the sanctity of life of everyone living in Nigeria was important, and called on security agencies to step up their intelligence gathering techniques.

LASSA FEVER

Two fresh cases of Lassa fever have been confirmed in Edo state .The director of primary health care in Akoko-Edo local government council Sunday Yerumoh disclosed this during an interview with newsmen.

Yerumoh urged Nigerians to ensure that they maintained a very high standard of personal hygiene and clean environment.

FG: PIONEER STATUS INCENTIVES

The Nigerian government has lifted suspension on pioneer status incentives for investors.

It has also endorsed new guidelines as well as a revamped pioneer status list that now includes twenty seven new industries and exempts two.

Minister of trade and investment, OkechukwuEnelamah who made the disclosure said the additions to this list will be effected immediately, while deletions will take three years.

FG: NIGER DELTA

The federal government has engaged the youth in the Niger delta region to secure pipelines that run across their communities.

Special adviser to the president on the Niger delta affairs and coordinator of the presidential amnesty programme, Paul Boroh revealed this to journalists in Abuja.

Boroh noted that contrary to speculations that agitations in that region are fuelled by negligence, the federal government had done a lot in human capacity development.

S.A

SouthAfrican national assembly speaker BalekaMbete has said the parliament will vote in secret on a motion of no-confidence in President Jacob Zumatomorrow.

The speaker made the ruling after opposition parties took the case to the constitutional court.

They believe that in a secret ballot, members of parliament from the governing African national congress would be more likely to vote against the president.

TENNIS:SARA:

Italy’s former world number five, Sara Errani has been banned for two months after failing a drug test.

The 30-year-old had tested positive to cancer drugLetrozole, which her mother had been using as part of her treatment for breast cancer.

A tribunal panel accepted that the player probably ingested the substance through accidental food contamination. But the ban still stands starting from august.

