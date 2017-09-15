‘The Worse kind of pain for a child isn’t a broken home’ – Tonto Dikeh

According to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, the worse kind of pain for a child isn’t a broken home. Giving reasons for her assertion, the actress posted on Instagram;

The Worse kind of pain for a child isn’t a broken home,is raising up a child in a violent environment..

99% chances are that a child who witnessess his parent take violence will become violent because that the only type of Life they Know!!!

There’s is nothing normal about a Man beating a Woman OR vice versa..

SAY NO TO DOMESTIC VOILENCE..

#WOMEN YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND YOU DESERVE BETTER