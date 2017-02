Nigerian rapper YCEE who is currently touring the United Kingdom had an Interview with Factory78 in which he talked about 2baba‘s planned march praising him for making a stand and saying it is refreshing to see an artist stand up for its people, he took a shot at the people criticising 2baba and asking him to call off the protest, he also said if he was around when the march was going down he will join.

The Rapper urged his fellow Nigerians who believed in the cause to join in on the march.

