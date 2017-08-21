Yobe bomb blast : Two killed, three injured along Damaturu-Biu road

Two persons have been confirmed dead while three others were injured in an explosion along the Damaturu-Biu road in Yobe state yesterday.

Explosive devices are believed to have been planted along the road by Boko Haram terrorist group.

TVC News learnt that the commuters took off from Damaturu to Biu located some 121 Kilometers away from the Yobe state capital when they encountered the terrorists halfway into the journey.

The three injured were rushed to the Damaturu specialists’ hospital by security forces on patrol along the road this morning.

A hospital source at the accident and emergency ward of the Damaturu specialists’ hospital who confirmed the incident said the three have been treated and referred to the Federal Medical Centre Gombe.

