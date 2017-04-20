Zambian actress, Josephine Kachiza wins award at Film Pan African

Zambian actress and musician, Josephine Kachiza has received the “Best Female Performance Award” prize at the Festival International du Film Pan African in Cannes for her lead role as Damyna in Damyna The Musical.

The movie is the first African musical feature film to be produced in Zambia and debuted at the festival in the French film hub.

It was chosen from more than 50 films from over 30 countries during the 14th edition of the festival.

The romantic drama tells the story of family secrets and a witch doctor’s spells that conspire to confuse the life of an orphaned girl whose quest for love brings her traditional African village into conflict with the sophisticated world of international development agencies.

Damyna the Musical captures the essence of African society, both rural and urban, and is believed to also capture the hearts of the African diaspora worldwide.

Other cast of the drama include Mubita Ling’ ope as Por Phiri and Tom Chiponge as the witch doctor.

