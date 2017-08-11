Zamfara govt awards contracts worth more than N3bn

The Zamfara state government has awarded contracts worth more than three billion Naira for the general renovation and construction of primary schools in the state.

This was disclosed by the Zamfara state Executive Chairman, Universal Basic Education Commission, Murtala Adamu Jangebe in an interview with journalists in Gusau.

He said one hundred and fourteen primary schools will be renovated, in addition to the general reconstruction of ten offices for Educational secretaries  across the state.

Jangebe also says three hundred and thirty six local contractors would undertake the projects  which is expected to be completed within three months.

August 11, 2017 10:47 am 0 Comments
