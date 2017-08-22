The Zamfara state government says it will not relent in its fight against cattle rustling, arm banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Wakkala Liman made the statement after the state security council meeting on Monday chaired by the governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar and attended by traditional rulers as well as state security chiefs.

TVC News gathered that about 1,000 bandits recently surrendered their weapons to the state government in Zamfara.

According to reports, bandits from 14 camps in Zurmi local government area of the northern state submitted their arms with the promise to never return to a life of crime.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigeria Army, Kaduna, while speaking at Gidan Jaja village in Zurmi, said the Army was committed to ending the issue of banditry in the state after recent killings. “Either the bandits like it or not, banditry must stop in Zamfara State.

Zamfara govt promises crime-free state